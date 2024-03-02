BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Palestine Talks Dr. Mads Gilbert on Israel’s “systematic strategy” to destroy Palestinians (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 03/02/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-

https://youtu.be/9fzBf7Omllk?si=qbLR6n7BfG9r7RKn

2 Mar 2024

Norwegian physician and professor emeritus Mads Gilbert opens up about his decades-long experience working in the occupied Palestinian territories and how the current situation is — in terms of Israeli brutality against Palestinians — unlike any other he’s witnessed in an exclusive interview with TRT World Digital.


He also reflects on his activist side, inviting viewers to consider our shared humanity and what is required on the part of the international community, however challenging, to end Israel’s genocidal assault against Gaza.


Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinnorwaybdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesdr mads gilbertamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy