Floatplanes on the Chain O'Lakes

This is a personal project I took on for some old friends and new acquaintances. I had no idea how all of this would be connected to family I've lost recently . It was a great day .

The Chain O'Lakes, or simply "The Chain", is a waterway system in northeast Illinois composed of 15 lakes connected by the Fox River and man-made channels. Encompassing more than 7,100 acres (29 km2) of water, 488 miles (785 km) of shoreline and 45 miles (72 km) of river, the Chain is the busiest inland recreational waterway per acre in the United States.[1]





Located in Lake County and McHenry County, and being a popular outdoor recreation area for the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas, the lakes have drawn weekend crowds of 30,000 and holiday crowds of more than 100,000 people. Chain O'Lakes State Park borders three lakes at the northwest corner of the system. The Fox Waterway Agency, a special local governing body, is responsible for oversight of the Chain O'Lakes.





Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.





I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊

https://buymeacoffee.com/asw





Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.





Support Rebuilding In a Collapsing World-Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-a-mobile-studio-for-alaska-sky-watcher?attribution_id=sl:9cdf1bcf-3f84-4533-98a7-929e93cc8518&utm_campaign=fp_ss_icons_ai&utm_content=amp9v1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link





Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos