Marine City Contamination - Dan Turke

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dan Turke, China Township Trustee and life long resident of St. Clair County, Michigan, breaks down the history of the Marine City Landfill also known as Huron Development Landfill. Dan explains how Marine City officials have been ignoring this serious problem for over 28 years and the high levels of toxins are contaminating the soil, the waterways He said, "the hammer is coming down!"





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/