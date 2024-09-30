⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (30 September 2024)

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

Up to 75 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and nine motor vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.

▫️ The Zapad GOFs has improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th, 44th, 53rd and 63rd mechanised brigades of the AFU, 117th Territorial Defence Brigade, 1st National Guard Brigade near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of 14th and 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 425 troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Five ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ The Yug GOFs took more favourable lines and defeated formations of the 24th, 30th, 54th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 143rd Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of UKR, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka, Fyodorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Mayskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Druzhkovka, and Chasov Yar (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by a unit of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled.The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 troops, one tank, eight motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ Tsentr GOFs has liberated Nelepovka (DPR).

In addition, they inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of the 47th, 150th, 151st mech'd brigs, 95th Air Assault Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 109th, 116th, 119th territorial defence brigs, 12th and 15th national guard brigs near Kleban-Byk, Selidovo, Dzerzhinsk, Nikolayevka, Lysovka, Tsukurino, Sukhaya Balka, Druzhba, and Shevchenko (DPR).



Nine counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 28th, 47th, 150th, 151st, 154th mechanised brigades and 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 630 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 gun.

▫️ The Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation and hit manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, and Rovnopol (DPR).



Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 72nd Mech'd Brig of the AFU were repelled. AFU losses up to 120 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the 35th Marine Brigade, 39th Coastal Defence Brigade, and 108th and 124th territorial defence brigs near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka (Kherson reg), & Kherson.



The enemy suffered losses of up to 85 troops, ten motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit: an ammo depot, a missile-artillery ammo depot, airfield infrastructure, a military echelon in the offloading site, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 124 areas.

▫️ AD units shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 24 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,527 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,460 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,400 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,741 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.