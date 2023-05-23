BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fake Conservatives PUSH Trans Agenda: Conservative Movement INFILTRATED By LGBT Depraved Perverts
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
162 views • 05/23/2023

Stew Peters Show

May 22, 2023

Ford is celebrating the LGBT lifestyle with an advertisement featuring a rainbow colored truck.

Morgan Ariel is here to talk about how fake conservatives within the GOP are allowing gay and trans people to co-opt the movement.


People in the conservative movement are siding with homosexuals instead of Christians who are calling the LGBT to repent.


Calling out Trans debauchery is more acceptable to mainstream conservatives than calling out sodomy and the gay lifestyle.


Homessexuals are gatekeeping the conservative movement, programming voters to accept homosexuality and eventually transgenderism.


If we don’t stop them pedophilia will be the next thing they try and normalize among conservatives.


Some people in the conservative movement lack the spiritual foresight to understand what is going on in America.


We have been given over to debased minds and are under judgment from God.


If we want to fix this country we must recognize God, turn from our wickedness and rebuke evil.


We must stop accepting homosexual depravity within the conservative movement.


Today’s conservative are yesterday’s liberals and we are moving toward the same goal at a slightly slower pace.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pd006-fake-conservatives-push-trans-agenda-conservative-movement-infiltrated-by-l.html


Keywords
americapedophiliachristiansrainbowgoplgbttransgenderismgayrepenttruckhomosexualsfordtranssodomydebaucherynormalizestew petersfake conservativesmorgan arielco-opt movementprogramming votersdebased mindsjudgment from godturn from wickednessrebuke evil
