Preparation Gateway Activation 3 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Sirian Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
1
9 views • 07/26/2023

This is my 3rd Lion's Gate Preparation Activation. 🦁 We are now in it to winit! The gateway is open to the Lion's Gate portal, which generally opens July

28th and goes through August 12th, but the peak is 8:8:23. This particular

light language activation will be focused upon what it means to go through a

gateway, and receive light codes to assist going through the Lion's Gate

portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to assist with preparation,

and that will also coordinate with my art creation titled, "Gateway". The

upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG one, and thus I was feeling the importance

of helping everyone get prepped for this on! So we will have one final

activation as we get closer to the week of 8:8. These activations will also be

relevant for future Lion's Gate as well as other transformational time. Enjoy!

Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛 Lightstar I also have created a Playlist for you to

watch these preparatory videos on my YouTube channel, in case you missed any:

▶️ WATCH THE LION'S GATE SERIES PLAYLIST ON YOUTUBE: • Lion's Gate Porta... 🖼️

GET ATTUNEMENT ART https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: 8cc04362d2f42117



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
