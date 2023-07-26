Preparation Gateway Activation 3 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Sirian Light Language By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my 3rd Lion's Gate Preparation Activation. 🦁 We are now in it to winit! The gateway is open to the Lion's Gate portal, which generally opens July
28th and goes through August 12th, but the peak is 8:8:23. This particular
light language activation will be focused upon what it means to go through a
gateway, and receive light codes to assist going through the Lion's Gate
portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to assist with preparation,
and that will also coordinate with my art creation titled, "Gateway". The
upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG one, and thus I was feeling the importance
of helping everyone get prepped for this on! So we will have one final
activation as we get closer to the week of 8:8. These activations will also be
relevant for future Lion's Gate as well as other transformational time. Enjoy!
Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛 Lightstar
watch these preparatory videos
