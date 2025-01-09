Post Script Interview: Jeff Witzeman

In this Post Script Interview, John L. Petersen interviews Jeff Witzeman, Transition Talks February speaker. They discuss the connections between what Jeff has discovered and what Martin Armstrong has been projecting as well as the landscape Jeff will be laying out for John's guests in February.





After doing a deep dive into Common Law and the fraud of Banking and Admiralty Law, Jeff became a Secured Party Creditor, discharged fraudulent debt, and used a trust to get money back from the IRS instead of paying them. Everything we have been told is a lie and the answer is to find the secret underpinnings of their control network. Jeff will share what he has found regarding true sovereignty and how we can engage in a process of getting our souls back.





For more information about Transition Talks and Jeff Witzeman please visit our website at, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/road-to-sovereignty-breaking-free-of-the-control-network/





