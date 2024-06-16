RUSSELL BRAND & HULK HOGAN ~ AT THE LAST CAME TWO FALSE WITNESSES !!!

Just TWO of The Billions of False WITNESSES That Jesus is The CHRIST!!!

Luke 21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.

SCRIPTURE is CLEAR and Cannot be Broken or Twisted as the MASSES do !!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness