BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHATGPT AI EXPLAINS ORGAN HARVESTING AND THE PANDEMIC
LOUP-GRIS
LOUP-GRIS
65 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 07/24/2023

Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Me9hRzsLF1US/ by Rude A.I. News https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rudeainews/ - July 27th, 2022.

00:00 Intro

01:04 How To Sell Your Body For $46 Million

04:23 Presumed Consent Opt-Out Organ Donation Laws

07:04 Euthanize And Harvest Laws

09:44 Young Blood

17:44 Fetal Tissue Retention Scandals

26:55 Planned Parenthood

29:12 COVID WHO Guidelines; Organs Are Suitable For Transplants

34:14 How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death

40:03 Harvesting Stem Cells From Dead Bodies

MORE LINKS UNDER ORIGINAL VIDEO !!

Keywords
hoaxbiblebankstersjusticefraudedictaturemodernauccpfizervaccincoronaviruscovid19epidemiemedecinesanteplandemiebiontecharnmcorporatocratiecreateurcanularscamdemiegiletsjaunestherapiegenique
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy