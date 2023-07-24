CHATGPT AI EXPLAINS ORGAN HARVESTING AND THE PANDEMIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Me9hRzsLF1US/ by Rude A.I. News https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rudeainews/ - July 27th, 2022.
00:00 Intro
01:04 How To Sell Your Body For $46 Million
04:23 Presumed Consent Opt-Out Organ Donation Laws
07:04 Euthanize And Harvest Laws
09:44 Young Blood
17:44 Fetal Tissue Retention Scandals
26:55 Planned Parenthood
29:12 COVID WHO Guidelines; Organs Are Suitable For Transplants
34:14 How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death
40:03 Harvesting Stem Cells From Dead Bodies
