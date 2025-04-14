SURVEILLANCE STATE ROLLS ON ☭ FIRSTFIRE508

Source: https://odysee.com/@Firstfire508:1/Project_04-13_HD-720p_MEDIUM_FR30:4





⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠙⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠀⢀⣴⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⠋⠀⠀⢴⣿⣿⡿⠋⠀⠙⢿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⡿⣿⣿⣷⣄⠀⠀⠙⠋⠀⠀⣠⡀⠀⠙⢿⣿ ⣏⠀⠈⠻⣿⣿⡷⠀⠀⠀⠀⢾⣿⣿⣦⡀⠀⣹ ⣿⣷⣄⠀⠈⠋⠀⠀⣠⣄⠀⠀⠙⢿⣿⣿⣾⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⠀⣠⣾⣿⣿⠗⠀⠀⣠⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠟⠁⠀⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿





Total Trog Victory





https://rumble.com/v6naryo-total-trog-victory.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





WORLD WAR 3 (HOP IN THE RARI)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55xF6Zs9qKQ





Decentralise Party Stack | Substack

Bitesize, Palatable and Essential Information. Click to read Decentralise Party Stack, a Substack publication with hundreds of subscribers.





https://decentralisepartystack.substack.com/





VP JD Vance: “UK Will Be the First Islamist Country with Nuclear Weapons.” - Geller Report

The first Islamized country in the West. Thisclose ideologically to Pakistan, who also has a nuclear weapon.





https://gellerreport.com/2025/04/vp-jd-vance-uk-will-be-the-first-islamist-country-with-nuclear-weapons.html/?lctg=58654144





https://www.christianpost.com/news/personal-committment-to-jesus-soars-among-young-adults-survey.html





https://open.substack.com/pub/informedheart/p/nz-covid-inquiry-deadline-easter





11 US states with legislation to make Ivermectin available over-the-counter, as it is in most countries





https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/03/16/11-us-states-with-legislation-to-make-ivermectin-available-over-the-counter-as-it-is-in-most-countries/





Tennessee Passes Landmark Legislation Addressing the Big Pharma Role in Mass Violence and Behavioral Health - AbleChild Leads National Charge for Accountability…

Tennessee's groundbreaking legislation mandates toxicology screenings for mass shooters, challenging the pharmaceutical industry's role in public safety. This pivotal change could reshape national policy…





http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/tennessee-passes-landmark-legislation-addressing-big-pharma-role





about your ancestors





https://rumble.com/v33q9d3-about-your-ancestors.html