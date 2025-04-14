BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SURVEILLANCE STATE ROLLS ON ☭ FIRSTFIRE508
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 5 months ago

Source: https://odysee.com/@Firstfire508:1/Project_04-13_HD-720p_MEDIUM_FR30:4


⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠙⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠀⢀⣴⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⠋⠀⠀⢴⣿⣿⡿⠋⠀⠙⢿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⡿⣿⣿⣷⣄⠀⠀⠙⠋⠀⠀⣠⡀⠀⠙⢿⣿ ⣏⠀⠈⠻⣿⣿⡷⠀⠀⠀⠀⢾⣿⣿⣦⡀⠀⣹ ⣿⣷⣄⠀⠈⠋⠀⠀⣠⣄⠀⠀⠙⢿⣿⣿⣾⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⠀⣠⣾⣿⣿⠗⠀⠀⣠⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠟⠁⠀⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ ⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣄⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿


Total Trog Victory


https://rumble.com/v6naryo-total-trog-victory.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


WORLD WAR 3 (HOP IN THE RARI)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55xF6Zs9qKQ


Decentralise Party Stack | Substack

Bitesize, Palatable and Essential Information. Click to read Decentralise Party Stack, a Substack publication with hundreds of subscribers.


https://decentralisepartystack.substack.com/


VP JD Vance: “UK Will Be the First Islamist Country with Nuclear Weapons.” - Geller Report

The first Islamized country in the West. Thisclose ideologically to Pakistan, who also has a nuclear weapon.


https://gellerreport.com/2025/04/vp-jd-vance-uk-will-be-the-first-islamist-country-with-nuclear-weapons.html/?lctg=58654144


https://www.christianpost.com/news/personal-committment-to-jesus-soars-among-young-adults-survey.html


https://open.substack.com/pub/informedheart/p/nz-covid-inquiry-deadline-easter


11 US states with legislation to make Ivermectin available over-the-counter, as it is in most countries


https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/03/16/11-us-states-with-legislation-to-make-ivermectin-available-over-the-counter-as-it-is-in-most-countries/


Tennessee Passes Landmark Legislation Addressing the Big Pharma Role in Mass Violence and Behavioral Health - AbleChild Leads National Charge for Accountability…

Tennessee's groundbreaking legislation mandates toxicology screenings for mass shooters, challenging the pharmaceutical industry's role in public safety. This pivotal change could reshape national policy…


http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/tennessee-passes-landmark-legislation-addressing-big-pharma-role


about your ancestors


https://rumble.com/v33q9d3-about-your-ancestors.html

Keywords
firstfire508surveillance statecovidiocracymulti pronged offensivemiscellaneous news items
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy