Is the Economy About to Return to 1970s-Era Stagflation?
High Hopes
High Hopes
445 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 7, 2024


After April’s dismal jobs report released, some experts started wondering whether America has entered a period of stagflation. But what does that mean? And should we trust the data? Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to break it all down. Plus, she reviews “one of the most painful” videos she has ever watched, featuring Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein trying his hardest to explain why the Federal Reserve’s never-ending money printing is fine.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBV5Go0U9fI

Keywords
economyfederal reservebidencarol rothglenn beckmoney printingjobs report1970sstagflationnever endingeconomic advisorjared bernstein
