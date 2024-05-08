Is the Economy About to Return to 1970s-Era Stagflation?

Glenn Beck





May 7, 2024





After April’s dismal jobs report released, some experts started wondering whether America has entered a period of stagflation. But what does that mean? And should we trust the data? Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to break it all down. Plus, she reviews “one of the most painful” videos she has ever watched, featuring Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein trying his hardest to explain why the Federal Reserve’s never-ending money printing is fine.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBV5Go0U9fI