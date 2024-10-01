BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 33 | Deep Questions, Ancient Texts
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
1
15 views • 7 months ago

From the earliest texts written in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek, to modern English versions, each translation introduces subtle changes in meaning. She'll examine how language, culture, and theological perspectives shape every new version, sometimes moving us further from the original intent.

Let's consider why it's essential to dig deeper into the Bible's words and take responsibility for understanding the true message behind the text. Tune in for a reflective and enlightening journey through ancient scriptures and their lasting impact today.

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTube
LINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws/

bibletranslationssovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinsancienttextsbiblehistory
