World's MOST Energy-Efficient SPLIT Heat Pump Water Heaters--Better Than Solar Thermal Water Heaters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To pay the LEAST to (reliably) heat your water (without depending on the sun) -- AND get rebate$ under the NEW Inflation Reduction Act & possibly your utility company, learn about the world's most energy efficient, split heat pump water heater by clicking-on: eco2WaterHeater.com .To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/BestWaterHeaterVideo
For a FREE 43-, 83-gal, and/or 119-gallon tank size quote for your home and/or business anywhere in North America, contact Sanden SANCO2 dealer, Danny Tseng:
[email protected] OR [email protected]: 305.297.9360 or leave a voicemail at 786.441.2727
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
To view a world-class list of energy-, water-, and food-INDEPENDENCE products & services on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before visiting:https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices