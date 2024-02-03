Iranian War Begins.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Iran did not attack the United States troops in Jordan/Syria last Sunday. It was one of their proxy groups. But why are we even in Jordan/Syria, while we are being invaded at our Southern border. Nevertheless, the Iranian-American War has begun, and it will ramp up to the main protagonists soon enough, unless cooler heads can prevail. But who are the cool heads? Who will bring peace to the Middle East rather than war?