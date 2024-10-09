© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis Discusses The Covid-19 Lies & How To Restore Health & Hope For Humanity
249 views • 7 months ago
Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor, medical researcher, and author of the book "Moving Beyond The Covid-19 Lies: Restoring Health & Hope For Humanity." He discusses the book in which he exposes the true facts about Covid-19, the vaccines, hospitals, and dangerous drugs. He shares ideas concerning insurance, hospital protocols, and drugs they use as normal protocol, for patients. Dr. Ardis’s website: the dr ardis show .com
Organic Healthy Lifestyle is broadcast live Tuesdays at 3PM ET Music on W4CY Radio (www.w4cy.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com Organic Healthy Lifestyle is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).
