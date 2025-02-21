© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive Microsoft Quantum Computer Breakthrough Uses New State Of Matter
Microsoft’s Majorana 1 chip unlocks a new era of quantum computing. Using a topological superconductor to stabilize qubits, it paves the way for million-qubit systems within five years—earning a spot in DARPA’s elite US2QC program.— Article
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2025/02/19/massive-microsoft-quantum-computer-breakthrough-uses-new-state-of-matter/