Andriivka Axis - Fighting on the doorstep of Dnipropetrovsk region - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
50 views • 5 months ago

Andriivka Axis — Rybar's Analysis

Fighting on the doorstep of Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian forces continue to advance successfully in several areas along the Andriivka axis, currently one of the most active and dynamic parts of the front.

🔻Details on the timeline of battles in the area:

▪️By April 8, Russian forward units had made gains near Razliv, advancing toward Bohatyr. Simultaneously, operations continued near Rozdolne, where a major strongpoint was cleared by early April and positions were taken a few kilometers to the north.


▪️Subsequently, Russian forces significantly expanded their control zone, approaching Otradne from the southeast and Bohatyr from the south. Notably, these attacks were conducted under relative information silence. By April 10, Russian troops had consolidated new positions, enabling intensified strikes on Ukrainian defensive hubs around Otradne.

▪️Despite unsuccessful attacks near Alekseyevka, Russian troops advanced in the fields north of Andriivka, clearing Ukrainian forces from tree lines. This helped trim the salient and secure logistics in the area.

▪️Currently, Russian forces are continuing their offensive toward Bohatyr, pushing westward into Dnipropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces periodically attempt counterattacks — using armored groups along Highway H-15 and small units on quad bikes and motorcycles around irrigation canals — but these efforts have been unsuccessful.


❗️As of today, Russian troops are advancing toward Dnipropetrovsk from three directions at once, clearly straining the defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian army. It is likely that Russian forces will soon push beyond the borders of the Donetsk People's Republic, forming a new buffer zone and further driving the enemy away from the state border line.

#video #map #Russia #Ukraine

⭐️@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
