[Sep 4, 2020] Gray State - The Rise - Rough Cut Directed by David Crowley [The English Conspiracy Channel]
DITRH
DITRH
1035 followers
304 views • 10 months ago

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com The GRAY STATE Project - The Rise, Rough Cut Version that got David Crowely Murdered - DVD:

The world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collapse, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order.


Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control.

Fearmongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance - these are the terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbor is turned against neighbor as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone becomes a terror suspect. There are arrests. Disappearances. Bio attacks. Public executions of those even suspected of dissent. Even rumors of concentration camps on American soil.


This is the backdrop to an unfolding story of resistance. American militias prepare for guerilla warfare. There are mass defections from the military as true Patriots attempt to rally around the Constitution and defend liberty, preparing a national insurgency against federal forces, knowing full well this will be the last time in history the oppressed will be capable of organized resistance.


It is a time of transition, of shifting alliance, of mass awakening and mass execution. It is an impending storm, an iron-gray morning that puts into effect decades of over-comfort and complacency, and Americans wake up to an occupied homeland. It is a time of lists. Black list, white list, and those still caught in the middle, those who risk physical death for their free will and those who sell their souls to maintain their idle thoughts and easy comforts. It is in this Gray State that the perpetuation of human freedom will be contested, or crushed.


Is it the near future, or is it the present? The Gray State is coming - by consent or conquest. This is battlefield USA.


Encompassing the world of conspiracy theory, economic collapse, global disaster, end-time prophecies, martial law, and growing civil unrest, GRAY STATE is a piercing look into the immediate future in which the withered remains of freedom are traded for an impression of security.


GRAY STATE is the reality that can no longer be ignored. It is coming - by consent or conquest.


Watch the first official Gray State concept trailer here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE


What is the Gray State?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ud56bs5Knk&has_verified=1

The GRAY STATE is here. It always was.


Please consider joining the ''FLAT OUT TRUTH'' Facebook group, it covers pretty much any topic you can think of. And I'm an admin there so let me know if you are having any trouble joining, i'll help you out.

 Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youtube wont allow, cheers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus


This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.


PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts

FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656

TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus

Brand New Tube: - https://brandnewtube.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel

YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public


The English Conspiracy Channel Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The-English-Conspiracy-Channel-102509211583779/?view_public_for=102509211583779


Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.


 [PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU NOTICE ANY LINKS NOT WORKING, CHEERS]

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsworldpropheticgovernmentpredictive programmingcountries
