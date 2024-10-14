BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Heal Naturally with Bio-Photonic Frequency Medicine: A Holistic Solution for Healthy Thyroid Function
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 7 months ago

Start your healing journey today at www.essentialenergy.us.
Join Dr. Russ Newman and Dan Stachofsky in this powerful training session, where Dan shares the inspiring story of his wife’s battle with Hashimoto's, an autoimmune thyroid disease. After using the LightTower, which emits biophotonic resonant harmonics of light, she experienced significant healing. In just three months, she felt strong enough to stop her synthetic medications, and 10 years later, she remains drug-free thanks to the LightTower.

Don’t miss Dr. Russ’s insights on iodine, iodide, and the importance of salts and minerals for overall health.

Keywords
drugsemf protection5gmedicinemineralspharmaceuticalsiodinesaltautoimmune diseaseenergy medicinethyroid diseasechronic diseasesfrequency medicinelighttower
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy