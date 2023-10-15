BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LEAVING DYSTOPIA by Mike Williams - 2022 Remaster (Complete Album 2013)
Sage of Quay®
Sage of Quay®
186 followers
1
25 views • 10/15/2023

LEAVING DYSTOPIA by Mike Williams | Released Feb 2013 | Remastered Dec 2022 | © 2013 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved except Working Class Hero written by John Lennon (SONY/ATV SONGS LLC)

 

🔊 Listen on Soundcloud for high-fidelity playback: https://tinyurl.com/ysk97axw

🛒 Purchase: Leaving Dystopia (complete album): https://tinyurl.com/3kyb5k5d

 

Track Timestamps:

00:00 I Dig You

03:24 We Are One

06:20 Beautiful Soul

10:51 Brain Dead

14:02 Give Me Love

16:27 Leaving Dystopia

21:09 Soldier Of Love

24:33 Free

27:15 Truth

29:48 Working Class Hero

 

🔗 Mike's Music Links:

🔊 Website: http://laboroflovemusic.com/

🔊 ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/mikewilliams7

🔊 Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/laboroflovemusic

🔊 SoundClick: https://www.soundclick.com/mikewilliams

🔊 Bandcamp: https://mikewilliams2.bandcamp.com/

🔊 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaborOfLoveMusic

original musicindie musicindie rockrock musicmusiciansongwritingretro rockindie artist
