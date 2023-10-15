LEAVING DYSTOPIA by Mike Williams - 2022 Remaster (Complete Album 2013)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEAVING DYSTOPIA by Mike Williams | Released Feb 2013 | Remastered Dec 2022 | © 2013 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved except Working Class Hero written by John Lennon (SONY/ATV SONGS LLC)
Track Timestamps:
00:00 I Dig You
03:24 We Are One
06:20 Beautiful Soul
10:51 Brain Dead
14:02 Give Me Love
16:27 Leaving Dystopia
21:09 Soldier Of Love
24:33 Free
27:15 Truth
29:48 Working Class Hero
