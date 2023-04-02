The Working of the Trinity-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 2 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Careful Reading and Consideration of Scripture Reveals the Totally Cohesive and Cooperative Movements of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost in--in Particular--the Event of the Crucifixion. When Jesus Cried, "Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?"--Only Then Was He Not in the Father's Bosom. Furthermore, the Crucifixion's Connection to the First Passover and Important Markers in Moses' Life and the Significance of the Number Ten.