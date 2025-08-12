BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Romans 12 - 13 An Overview
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
7 followers
3 views • 1 month ago

#christianity #christian #PaulEss #Stylianou #greek #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #CranfieldBaptistChurch #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


The Book of Romans is so rich in information that some Churches take a whole year to preach through it. This video is part six of our seven-part simplified overview, featuring Paul Ess, an international Bible teacher from Cyprus. Paul preaches chapters 12 and 13 from Romans, offering some insights into the Greek language. The emphasis of this episode is on those in authority who, like us, are subject to God, else their end will be like that of King Nebuchadnezzar. Let's learn The Bible together.

