Honoring First Landing & 1607 Covenant with God

Americans need to learn the incredible history behind the 1607 First Landing at Cape Henry and the extraordinary Covenant that those earliest settlers established with the God of the Bible, explained Virginia Christian Alliance chief Don Blake in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking at the First Landing 1607 Project event on April 26, the co-organizer said that he did not know the history until last year despite being a native Virginian. "This was a Christian nation from the beginning, it was and it is," he said, promising to educate the rest of the nation on this history. Blake believes there is a deliberate agenda to hide the truth, but he vowed to turn the tide with help from "our supernatural God."

Visit their website: https://vachristian.org/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com