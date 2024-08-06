"Cured" Economy Crashes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 5, 2024 - President Joe Biden said he “cured the economy." This was six days ago--today saw the biggest NASDAQ crash ever. We're on the verge of all-out war in the Middle East, and Trump's return can't come quick enough.
