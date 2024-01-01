Ukraine Is Sending Men With Down's Syndrome to the Front Line

Mirrored - TheSaltyCracker

Website: https://saltmustflow.com

SUPPORT SALTY:

Website: https://saltmustflow.com/support/

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker

Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow

Merchandise: https://saltmustflow.com/shop/

Music by:

https://incompetech.com/

Crinoline Dreams

In Your Arms

--Disclaimer--

These are the opinions and ramblings of a foul-mouthed lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.