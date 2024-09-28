BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran stood down....
79 views • 7 months ago

It seems that Iran made a deal with the USA/Israeli terrorists, to allow the leaders of the resistance to be killed. The USA allowed Iran to fire some missiles a few months ago at Israel , in order to give the impression that Iran was a great `enemy` of Israel, but it was all show. Iran has become a paper tiger, toothless and gutless.I blame the death of Nasrallah on Iran`s cowardice and lies. All we hear from Iran now is sanctimonious drivel, so please shut up. There is no resistance, it is clear now. The shadow world government is shaping the world the way it wants. Get ready for the Digital currency and Digital ID coming shortly.

