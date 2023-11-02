Yemen retaliatory missiles begin to fall on Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Opening a front of retaliation, the Yemeni Missile Forces and Air Force launched ballistic and cruise missiles as well as kamikaze UAV against targets deep in Israeli territory, for their massacre on Gaza. Flying missiles rained down and rocked towards the occupied southern city of Eilat.
