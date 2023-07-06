Why is this dove dead, below the bird-feeder? MVI_2599-2602merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The group of doves that visit my birdfeeder now number in the mid-twenties,
and periodically I find a partly eaten dove in the yard, or a lot of feathers indicating
the demise of a dove. This one, below the bird-feeder, was not cold, even
though it is a cold day after a cold night, so it has died this morning. I suspect
a cat is the cause, but not a hungry one, else it would have eaten much of the
bird.