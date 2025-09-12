BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE LEGACY OF CHARLIE KIRK
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
46 views • 1 week ago

What should have been a landmark week for medical freedom was instead cast in sorrow with the shocking assassination of free speech champion and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. Del reflects on his friendship with Charlie—an ally who was instrumental in connecting RFK Jr. and President Trump in the spirit of unity and freedom. We also revisit a powerful moment from “The Charlie Kirk Show,” showcasing Charlie’s unwavering belief in honest debate, open dialogue, and the courage to build bridges across divides.

newsdelbigtreethehighwire
