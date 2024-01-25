Create New Account
Americans must talk to each other
Redneck Rabbi Spot
In this weeks Episode I talk about how each of us must learn how to talk to each other or else we will end up in a War. I also talk about Israel and how much of what the left does just doesn’t make sense.

