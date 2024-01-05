No.1 Neuroscientist: Stress Leaks Through Skin, Is Contagious & Gives You Belly Fat!- Dr. Tara Swart

The Diary Of A CEO
Sep 25, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
If you enjoy hearing about neuroscience and the power of the brain, I recommend listening to my conversation with Dr. Tali Sharot:
• No.1 Neuroscientist: Age 30 to 50 Wil...
0:00 Dr Tara Swart - Neuroscientist on how your brain influences your health, relationships and well-being.
02:06 💼 How to improve my brain health?
13:04 🩸 How to lose stomach fat
16:03 👥 The affect stress has on women
24:00 🛌 How to improve memory
25:52 🧠 How to prevent Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s
30:28 👩❤️👨 Key things for a better relationship
38:04 🧠 How does intuition works & why you should always follow it
44:11 🧠 How did the pandemic affect our stress levels & mental health?
46:32 🌿 Why nature is really important for your health
47:13 🤝 How to find your purpose & why its vital for your mental health
01:00:01 🧠 What is neuroplasticity & why you should learn everything about it
01:07:04 🧠 How to stop my bad habits
01:10:11 🧬 How do I cope with trauma?
01:16:02 🤰 Can stress affect pregnancy?
01:23:45 🧠 How does neuroplasticity works?
01:27:12 🏋️♂️ How do I improve my memory?
01:30:01 🍇 What is the best diet?
01:30:55 🧠 What is the importance of neuroplasticity?
01:34:15 💬 How does what I say affect my brain?
01:39:12 👫 Qualities to look for in a partner
01:44:23 🧠 How is ADHD and autism diagnosed?
01:53:20 🗣️ How does what I say affect my behaviour?
01:58:32 🙏 How does visualisation work?
You can purchase Tara’s book, ‘The Source’, here: https://amzn.to/461TDRS
Follow Tara:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/48hJ1k2
Twitter: https://bit.ly/46gqYZI
My new book! 'The 33 Laws Of Business & Life' is out now: https://smarturl.it/DOACbook
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @thediaryofaceo
Follow me:
Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ
Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q
Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST
Sponsors:
https://www.eightsleep.com/uk/steven/
CODE: STEVEN (save $150 on the Pod Cover)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.