BrightLearn - Beating Cancer with Nutrition: Optimal Nutrition Can Improve the Outcome in Medically Treated Cancer Patients by Patrick Quillin

"Beating Cancer with Nutrition" by Patrick Quillin and Noreen Quillin is a groundbreaking guide that explores the profound impact of optimal nutrition on the outcomes of medically treated cancer patients. The book presents a comprehensive 20-day plan, each day focusing on a different aspect of nutrition and healing, aiming to empower patients to take an active role in their recovery. Quillin emphasizes the importance of a positive mindset, encouraging patients to focus on hope, optimism and gratitude. He advocates for becoming informed and proactive about treatment options, highlighting the power of nutritional synergism, where the right combination of nutrients can create a powerful healing effect. The concept of "starving the cancer" by reducing sugar and high-glycemic foods is also discussed, as cancer cells thrive on glucose. Quillin underscores the critical need to avoid malnutrition, which is a significant risk for cancer patients, by maintaining a diet rich in essential nutrients and supplements. Beyond nutrition, the book addresses detoxification, stress management and the importance of addressing the root causes of cancer. It serves as a roadmap, a source of inspiration and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, offering hope and practical strategies for patients and their loved ones.





