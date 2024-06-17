NATO Cartoon to Brainwash Children or to entertain NAFO incels?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO is resorting to cartoons to brainwash children or to entertain NAFO incels?
adding:
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there is no consensus yet on Ukraine's membership in the alliance, saying "a majority of votes is not enough."
"Ukraine will become a member of NATO when we have consensus. A majority of votes is not enough; we must make decisions unanimously," he said.
Stoltenberg added that "at the appropriate time, Ukraine should become a member of NATO without delay," but for this to happen, "the conflict must be completely resolved," he said.
"We must be sure that the conflict is finished, not just paused," he explained.