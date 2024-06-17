NATO Cartoon to Brainwash Children or to entertain NAFO incels?

NATO is resorting to cartoons to brainwash children or to entertain NAFO incels?

adding:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there is no consensus yet on Ukraine's membership in the alliance, saying "a majority of votes is not enough."

"Ukraine will become a member of NATO when we have consensus. A majority of votes is not enough; we must make decisions unanimously," he said.

Stoltenberg added that "at the appropriate time, Ukraine should become a member of NATO without delay," but for this to happen, "the conflict must be completely resolved," he said.

"We must be sure that the conflict is finished, not just paused," he explained.





