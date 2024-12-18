Derrick Broze Interview - Manufacturing Consent For The Incoming Technocratic Control Grid

thelastamericanvagabond





Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss some of his recent articles and how they relate to some of the current stories dominating the headlines. We discuss the new contracts between SpaceX and the Biden administration for rolling out an all-encompassing satellite spy network around the world with the NRO and how this overlaps with the rapidly growing control gird that is being implemented. We also discuss the Israeli government dominated spyware field and how this is set to explode in the next Trump administration. We also consider how the current drone craze might fit into all of this.





Source Links Can Be Found Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/derrick-broze-interview-12-16-24





Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064





Get A Privacy Phone/Laptop & Support TLAV (Promo code TLAV50) https://abovephone.com/?above=tlav





Get TLAV Apparel:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/





Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/

https://www.spotfund.com/story/3690ba65-c20e-4b09-adf1-013c27d6488d

https://www.paychute.com/c/b7c68a5b-d437-444c-973b-e0413a5e07c3

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond

https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/