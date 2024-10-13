© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Apr 8, 2015
Mark Passio - De-Mystifying The Occult - Part 3 of 3
Pattern Recognition Time Presents:
DE-MYSTIFYING THE OCCULT
A Live, All-Day Seminar By
MARK PASSIO
of
WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
Saturday, October 4, 2014
9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Manchester History Center
175 Pine Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Mark Passio, the no-nonsense teacher of “Street-Wise” Spirituality, will take his guests on a journey of exploration, examining the world of The Occult and its symbols.
What, exactly, IS The Occult?
Why should YOU know about it?
What kind of knowledge comprises The Occult?
Who possesses such knowledge, and how do they use it?
How is Occultism different from Mysticism?
What can the secret language of Symbolism communicate?
How is Symbolism being used in our everyday lives?
De-Mystifying The Occult Seminar hosted by Art Capozzi.
Video Produced by Richard Grove of Tragedy And Hope Communications, http://www.TragedyAndHope.com
Mark Passio's web site: