Apr 8, 2015

Mark Passio - De-Mystifying The Occult - Part 3 of 3





Pattern Recognition Time Presents:





DE-MYSTIFYING THE OCCULT





A Live, All-Day Seminar By

MARK PASSIO

of

WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com





Saturday, October 4, 2014

9:00 am – 8:00 pm





Manchester History Center

175 Pine Street

Manchester, CT 06040





Mark Passio, the no-nonsense teacher of “Street-Wise” Spirituality, will take his guests on a journey of exploration, examining the world of The Occult and its symbols.





What, exactly, IS The Occult?

Why should YOU know about it?

What kind of knowledge comprises The Occult?

Who possesses such knowledge, and how do they use it?

How is Occultism different from Mysticism?

What can the secret language of Symbolism communicate?

How is Symbolism being used in our everyday lives?





De-Mystifying The Occult Seminar hosted by Art Capozzi.





Video Produced by Richard Grove of Tragedy And Hope Communications, http://www.TragedyAndHope.com





Mark Passio's web site:

http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com