There Was Jesus | Demi Lee Moore & Riaan Benadé | Lyrics

Came across another song I’d never heard until very recently and fell in love with it. What a blessing…
Such a wonderful reminder of the importance and need I have for my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ every single day.
Without Him I can do nothing. And actually, if it weren’t for the Lord I wouldn’t be alive today.
He has saved me from myself on many an occasion throughout my life. He was always there watching over me…
LYRICS:
Every time I try to make it on my own
Every time I try to stand and start to fall
And all those lonely roads that I have traveled on
There was Jesus
When the life I built came crashin’ to the ground
When the friends I had were nowhere to be found
I couldn't see it then but I can see it now
There was Jesus
In the waiting, in the searching
In the healing, and the hurting
Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces
Every minute, every moment
Where I've been and where I'm going
Even when I didn't know it
Or couldn't see it
There was Jesus
For this man who needs amazing kind of grace
Forgiveness at a price I couldn't pay
I'm not perfect so I thank God every day
There was Jesus
There was Jesus
In the waiting, in the searching
In the healing, and the hurting
Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces
Every minute, every moment
Where I've been and where I'm going
Even when I didn't know it
Or couldn't see it
There was Jesus
On the mountain
In the valleys
There was Jesus
In the shadows of the alleys
There was Jesus
In the fire and in the flood
There was Jesus
Always is and always was
No, I never walk alone
Never walk alone
You're always there
In the waiting, in the searching
In the healing and the hurting
Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces
Every minute, every moment
Where I've been or where I'm going
Even when I didn't know it
Or couldn't see it
There was Jesus
There was Jesus
There was Jesus
There was Jesus