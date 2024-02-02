There Was Jesus | Demi Lee Moore & Riaan Benadé | Lyrics

Came across another song I’d never heard until very recently and fell in love with it. What a blessing…

Such a wonderful reminder of the importance and need I have for my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ every single day.

Without Him I can do nothing. And actually, if it weren’t for the Lord I wouldn’t be alive today.

He has saved me from myself on many an occasion throughout my life. He was always there watching over me…

LYRICS:

Every time I try to make it on my own

Every time I try to stand and start to fall

And all those lonely roads that I have traveled on

There was Jesus





When the life I built came crashin’ to the ground

When the friends I had were nowhere to be found

I couldn't see it then but I can see it now

There was Jesus





In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing, and the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces





Every minute, every moment

Where I've been and where I'm going

Even when I didn't know it

Or couldn't see it

There was Jesus





For this man who needs amazing kind of grace

Forgiveness at a price I couldn't pay

I'm not perfect so I thank God every day

There was Jesus

There was Jesus





In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing, and the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces





Every minute, every moment

Where I've been and where I'm going

Even when I didn't know it

Or couldn't see it





There was Jesus

On the mountain

In the valleys





There was Jesus

In the shadows of the alleys

There was Jesus

In the fire and in the flood

There was Jesus

Always is and always was





No, I never walk alone

Never walk alone

You're always there





In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing and the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces





Every minute, every moment

Where I've been or where I'm going

Even when I didn't know it

Or couldn't see it

There was Jesus

There was Jesus





There was Jesus

There was Jesus



