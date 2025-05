What happened to “America First”? Trump pledges greater control of US Congress by Israel Lobby.

Very disturbing. Maybe Trump needs to change his slogan to “Israel First.” Also, Sean Hannity apparently thinks it’s absurd to have “elections in the middle of a war.” Umm . . . Ok. So, any government can stay in power as long as there is war?! 🤨Show more





This is now becoming another true “lesser of two evils” election, albeit the evil of Biden seems much much worse. However, Trump could truly turn America into a Zionist police state that criminalizes speech critical of Israel or anyone Jewish.





Watch UnCancelled live and join the chat Mondays and Thursdays at 8am central

Full episodes available on Rumble by visiting uncancelled.video

Please like and subscribe and visit my affiliates below to support the broadcast:





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Peak Performance Total Health by Melaleuca | The ONLY nutritional supplement you’ll ever need again. Just one pack in the morning and one in the evening for total health optimization. - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





McAlvany Precious Metals | Roll over your IRA into precious metals and get a gold and silver account that you can access with a debit card and more! - https://uncancelledgold.com





The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:a3ee64dbb5c4fc83