Christian PERSECUTED For Silently Praying: Britain Arrested Woman For THOUGHT CRIMES

Stew Peters Show





June 27, 2023





The United Kingdom has turned against Christianity.

Pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is here to talk about her arrest for silently praying outside an abortion clinic.

Britain’s government passed a law creating “Public Spaces Protection Orders” (PSPO).

Prayers are thoughts directed toward God and making those prayers illegal is a direct attack on Christianity.

The second time Isabel was arrested she was told that her silent prayers were offensive.

She was interrogated by the police and they demanded to know the content of her prayers.

Isabel was acquitted from the charges surrounding her first arrest.

She is still waiting to hear if she will be charged after her second arrest.

Prayers must be very effective if the pagan government will go this far to silence them.

The PSOP zones have actually increased the aggression from pro-death baby murderers against pro-life activists.

The police are very reluctant to arrest anyone who assaults the pro-life activists because Christian persecution is excused.

What’s going on in the United Kingdom will soon come to America and the pagan world gears up to attack Christianity but they will fail.

If God is for us than who can be against us?

