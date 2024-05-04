Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 May 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of this Saturday, this one covering our walk to Bourke Street Mall from Parliament House and the speech given there, where we joined with another group raising awareness on all the issues we were raising, many areas such as climate change, five G dangers, fifteen minute cities, poison jab and how to recover from it, the ID bill and the importance of keeping cash.