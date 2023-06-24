"March of Justice" - Voice Message from Yevgeniy Prigozhin, Leader of PMC "Wagner"

Yevgeniy Prigozhin:

"They wanted to disband PMC "Wagner". On June 23, we went on the "march of justice". In a day we walked, not reaching 200 km to Moscow.

During this time, we have not shed a single drop of the blood of our fighters.

Now the moment has come when blood can be shed, therefore, realizing all the responsibility that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns and leave in the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan."

Adding this, Cynthia:

At the moment, the Russian authorities are keeping deathly silence regarding the whole situation with the announced agreements.

One of the possible scenarios for the development of events is called by many the resignation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, which Prigozhin tried to achieve with his campaign.

This is supported by the fact that both of these characters were completely absent from the public space of the current conflict. However, there is no confirmation of these predictions yet.