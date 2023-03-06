Dr. Bryan Ardis mRNA already used on animals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100 Million Animals Have Been Injected With mRNA Technology, and Hardly Anyone Knows About it
Dr. Bryan Ardis: "They're already injecting mRNA technology into vegetables ... And in China, they're already mRNA injecting cattle — for our beef supply."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2b6c2m-dr.-ardis-is-back-on-diamond-and-silk-chit-chat-22323.html