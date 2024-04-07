PSYCHIATRISTS DAUGHTER MURDERED BY THE JAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho)
🚨💉 Psychiatrist does her own research on Vaccines after baby tragically dies from vaccine. The Covid Vaccine scam has made millions question & look into the risk benefit analysis of vaccines in general. Remember Pfizer is one of the most corrupt companies on the planet - in 2009 they were fined $2.3BILLION - the largest corporate fine in history.It’s a big business for them working on the concept of: ‘A patient cured is a customer lost’. Think about it…..