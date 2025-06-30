We Want to Lift Up Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 30 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Religious Agenda For Modern Churches Today Is to Be Naturalistic and to Draw People By Their Flesh. They Lift Up Everything Except Christ and Use: Enthusiastic Modern Music, Geometric Figures Borrowed From the Occult World, Fleshly Videos, and Man-Made Experiences. We Must Be Concerned with Christ, Not Religion, as This Physical Life is Temporal, But Spiritual Life--That's Eternal....