PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 6: Sabbath 101
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
12 views • 7 months ago

Most everyone has an opinion about the Sabbath. Some people associate it with Saturday, others a day of rest. It was God that set forth the idea that man should work six days and rest on the seventh and the Sabbath was important enough that He included it among the Ten Commandments.

The only problem is that we don’t know the original days dating back to the Garden of Eden since there have been many calendars over the years. Nevertheless, the concept remains the same even if we don’t know the exact day for the original Sabbath. Work six days and rest on the seventh.

God has not specified a particular day of the week and this standard works for everyone regardless of the calendar they follow. The Sabbath is supposed to be a day of rest, worship, fellowship with believers and a time to reach out to the lost.

It is not a day to conduct business, work around the house or go shopping since all these things can be done throughout the week. God never intended for us to argue over a specific day of the week; instead, He wants us united in love and respecting one another regardless of the day you observe. There is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1545.pdf

RLJ-1545 -- APRIL 24, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
communityworshipsabbathspiritual growthgarden of edenten commandmentsfellowshippersonal choicecalendarsday of restobservancework and restoriginal daysreaching the lostbusiness conductunity in faithlove and respect
