Three Best Verses on the Rapture 05/29/2023

Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible mean when it says: “till the Heavens be no more” This is a very important Scripture, and we also see “when the Heavens be no more” will happen. Pastor Stan also shares with us what “The Wrath of God” and “Till my Change Comes” means, and finally, the best three verses on the Rapture.









00:00 - Till the Heavens Be No More

09:10 - The Wrath of the Lord

21:20 - Till My Change Come

24:35 - Summery

25:41 - Three Best Verses on the Rapture

28:40 - Voice, Wrath, Darkness & Trumpet

32:10 - Our Wedding Garments

35:49 - Watchmen’s Conference

38:33 - Joseph’s Kitchen





