⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Masyutovka, Timkovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novomlynsk, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized in these directions during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Raigorodka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 80th Air Assault and 110th Mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been annihilated close to Stupochka and Avdeevka.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units in the areas of Novomikhailovka, Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in these directions during the day.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 95 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

💥 Russian air defense forces have intercepted eight HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

◽️ In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka, Zatishnoye, Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Svetlodarskoye, Yevgenovka, Zelenyi Gai (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka (Zaporozhye region), and Kairy (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry