When Your Heart is Hardened (Part 2)!!!

Even the earth is preparing in every aspect for what is to come. There is a final destruction and judgement for those used as the tools to mete out God’s retribution. They will be judged. God leaves nothing undone.

“Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river, the Euphrates; and its water had dried up, so that the way would be prepared for [the coming of] the kings from the east” (Revelation 16: 12, AMP). As mentioned above, they will come against God and His people in one last final act of disobedience and be destroyed.