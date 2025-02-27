Putin: Not everyone is satisfied with Russia-U.S. dialogue, and attempts will be made to disrupt it.

Putin: Russia and the U.S. are ready to restore cooperation.

The Russian president stated that current U.S. partners are showing pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving away from stereotypes.

Putin: All diplomatic and intelligence resources must be used to counter Western elites' attempts to disrupt Russia-U.S. dialogue.

Putin has ordered additional serious measures to strengthen border security, increasing coverage in high-risk areas.

Putin has called for action to prevent attempts to divide Russian society and incite ethnic or religious conflicts.