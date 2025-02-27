© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin: Not everyone is satisfied with Russia-U.S. dialogue, and attempts will be made to disrupt it.
Putin: Russia and the U.S. are ready to restore cooperation.
The Russian president stated that current U.S. partners are showing pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving away from stereotypes.
Putin: All diplomatic and intelligence resources must be used to counter Western elites' attempts to disrupt Russia-U.S. dialogue.
Putin has ordered additional serious measures to strengthen border security, increasing coverage in high-risk areas.
Putin has called for action to prevent attempts to divide Russian society and incite ethnic or religious conflicts.