BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Major Bank Runs Ahead , As Canadians lose confidence in Governments , runoffs to kick in by 2025
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
170 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 7 months ago

In this segment, Mike Martins is sharing his frustration with the mainstream media in Canada and the broader economic situation. Here are the key points: Mainstream Media Focus: Mike expresses frustration that the main news story circulating in Canada is about oysters protecting coastlines from climate change. He finds it absurd that this is the top story, instead of more pressing issues like the housing crisis, rising food prices, the mass exodus of youth, or political corruption. Bank Runs and Economic Concerns: Mike warns about impending bank runs in Canada, citing a lack of confidence in the government. He references former regulators who have warned about potential bank collapses and emphasizes how people are moving their money out of banks, leading to liquidity problems. China’s Influence and Economic Moves: He discusses how China’s economy has contracted and how people moved money from China into Western countries, particularly into real estate, before the pandemic. He suggests that this has had a destabilizing effect on global and local economies. Predictions of Financial Collapse: Mike points out that he has been warning about bank runs, banking system collapses, and bail-ins (when banks take depositors' money to stay afloat) for years. He criticizes the lack of action and preparation, noting that Canada is "too late" to avoid the fallout because the digital currency hasn’t been fully implemented yet. Canadian Banks in Trouble: He specifically mentions Canadian banks like CIBC, which he predicts will face failure by 2025. He views the Canadian banking system as a Ponzi scheme and believes that a collapse is imminent. Frustration with New Influencers: Mike expresses annoyance at new influencers who are now talking about these issues as if they’ve just discovered them. He feels that the problems have been evident for years, but nothing was done when they could have been addressed. In summary, Mike is frustrated with media priorities in Canada and is deeply concerned about the country's banking system, warning of impending financial collapse and a lack of confidence in the government. He also criticizes new influencers for not acknowledging that these warnings have been discussed for years. Canadian economy, bank runs, banking collapse, Canada news, housing crisis, food prices, youth exodus, financial crisis, economic collapse, Mike Martins, mainstream media, media bias, government corruption, digital currency, bank bail-ins, CIBC, Ponzi scheme, China economy, Canadian banks, real estate bubble, inflation, liquidity crisis, financial warning, bail-ins, economic instability, government distrust, Canadian government, banking system, news commentary, economic predictions, financial meltdown, Canada crisis, media distraction

Keywords
mainstream mediamedia biaschina economyeconomic collapseponzi schemegovernment corruptiondigital currencyfinancial crisismike martinshousing crisisfood pricesbanking collapsecanada newscanadian banksbank runsbank bail-inscanadian economycibcyouth exodus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy