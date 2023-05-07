El Paso, TX - Black Cube UFO 2015Z

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was in El Paso (September 2015) and did not see the cube UFO (as it appeared a few months before); although, my friend who worked at Walmart was standing outside on his break and saw it in the sky, firsthand.
5:43 Black Portal & Alien Cube UFO Over Texas! 29Jun157:02 Witness Of Major Texas UFO Cube Portal Sighting Breaks Silence 1Jul15
7:29 Secure Team 10 Censored
:49 ST Theme
4 clips, 21:04.
MYSTERIOUS UFO “CUBE” APPEARS OUT OF A BLACK MASS “PORTAL” IN THE CLOUDS ABOVE EL PASO TX….WHAT IS THIS??? … AND ARE THERE MORE WITNESSES?
Posted on July 3, 2015 by Paranormal Connections
paranormalconnectionsradioshow.wordpress.com/2015/07/03/mysterious-ufo-cube-appears-out-of-a-black-mass-portal-in-the-clouds-above-el-paso-tx-what-is-this-and-are-there-more-witnesses/
ufosightingsfootage.uk/2018/12/a-black-cube-ufo-hurtles-out-of-portal.html